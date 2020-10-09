Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 1,258 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,258 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $21,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 995 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $22,735.75.

On Thursday, August 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 599 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $13,088.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

