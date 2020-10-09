Dai (DAI) One Day Volume Hits $87.37 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, DDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. Dai has a total market cap of $880.62 million and $87.37 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00256657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00037838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.01523722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00157410 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 868,288,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,288,824 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, HitBTC, DDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, YoBit, OasisDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

