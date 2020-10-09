Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DDAIF stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -205.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). Daimler had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $33.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

