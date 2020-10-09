Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Tudor Pickering

Research analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 29.4% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.