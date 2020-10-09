DeFiChain (DFI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.74 Million

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market cap of $78.18 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001328 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000380 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002610 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 657,858,215 coins and its circulating supply is 369,738,215 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

