Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

DDF opened at $8.34 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

