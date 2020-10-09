Delcath Systems (DCTH) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) is one of 157 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Delcath Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Delcath Systems Competitors 1330 4212 6901 400 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Delcath Systems’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems’ peers have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.58 million -$8.88 million -0.01 Delcath Systems Competitors $1.25 billion $127.54 million -9.94

Delcath Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -455.95% N/A -45.24% Delcath Systems Competitors -681.91% -1,382.43% -24.75%

Summary

Delcath Systems peers beat Delcath Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver. Its Phase III clinical trial products include FOCUS Trial for the patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma; and ALIGN Trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also offers melphalan hydrochloride under the Delcath Hepatic CHEMOSAT Delivery System for Melphalan name in Europe. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

