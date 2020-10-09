Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DSGX. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,480,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after buying an additional 140,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,409,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,847,000 after purchasing an additional 197,445 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,264,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

