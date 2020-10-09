Deutsche Bank Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $30.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.84, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 240.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

