Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.42 ($47.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.59 ($50.11).

FRA:DPW opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.70.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

