Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €42.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.59 ($50.11).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.70.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

