Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €45.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €45.00 ($52.94) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.59 ($50.11).

FRA DPW opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.70.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

