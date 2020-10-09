DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

DHX opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $128.08 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

