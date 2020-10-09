Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Diageo by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $171.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

