Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. Digi International has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digi International by 282.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Digi International by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

