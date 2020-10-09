Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares in the company, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 193,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

