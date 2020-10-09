DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of DOCOF stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, the Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.