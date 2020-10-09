Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $219.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.