Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.27.

DG stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $219.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after buying an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 115.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,665,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

