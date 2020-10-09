Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.64.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after buying an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,947 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,468,000 after purchasing an additional 559,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

