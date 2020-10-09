Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $445.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.01 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $247.50 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.44 and its 200 day moving average is $381.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after purchasing an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $210,646,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

