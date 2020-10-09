Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE DFIN opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.87.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

