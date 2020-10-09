DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,277.21

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market cap of $206,277.21 and $3,233.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DopeCoin Coin Trading

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

