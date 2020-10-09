Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,577,000 after buying an additional 1,487,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,403,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,912,000 after buying an additional 137,985 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.