Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Trading Up 33.8%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) shares shot up 33.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.06. 1,378,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 235,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunxin Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunxin Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.