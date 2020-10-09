Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.40.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $143.95 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $228,106.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

