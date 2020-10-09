Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) versus Pacific Office Properties Trust (NYSE:PCFO) Head to Head Review

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Pacific Office Properties Trust (OTCMKTS:PCFO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Eastgroup Properties and Pacific Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastgroup Properties 0 7 2 0 2.22 Pacific Office Properties Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $131.44, indicating a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Eastgroup Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastgroup Properties is more favorable than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Eastgroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Pacific Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastgroup Properties $331.39 million 17.09 $121.66 million $4.98 28.91 Pacific Office Properties Trust $45.49 million 0.01 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Eastgroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Eastgroup Properties and Pacific Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastgroup Properties 34.10% 10.07% 4.67% Pacific Office Properties Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eastgroup Properties beats Pacific Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 50,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 41.7 million square feet.

Pacific Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Pacific Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates office properties. Its portfolio includes Davies Pacific Center, Pacific Business News Building, Pan Am Building, Waterfront Plaza, and City Square. The company was founded on March 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

