Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Cut by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $107.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

