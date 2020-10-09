eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.08 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

