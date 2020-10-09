Eden Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,311.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Eden has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $19,311.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00257183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00091133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.01521914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00157123 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

