ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. ENI has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ENI had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ENI by 38.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 33.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.