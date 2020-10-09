Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQNR. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE EQNR opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,458,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,079,000 after buying an additional 719,688 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,751,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

