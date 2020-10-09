Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8,851.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.