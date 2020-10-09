Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $953.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.50.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 17.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 627.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 353,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 304,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 43.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

