Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 0.56. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at $655,636.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 50.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

