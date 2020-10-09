Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,143 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.71 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

