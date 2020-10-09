Exane Derivatives Acquires 1,546 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $629.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $640.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $615.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $543.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Nomura Securities raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.67.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total transaction of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,023 shares of company stock valued at $61,648,153 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

