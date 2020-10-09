Exane Derivatives Acquires 370 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.51.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $553.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $341.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $179.16 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

