Exane Derivatives Acquires 60,871 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 427.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the quarter. Qiagen makes up about 0.6% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Commerzbank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of QGEN opened at $54.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

