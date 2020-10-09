Exane Derivatives Has $1.25 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after buying an additional 2,633,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JD.Com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in JD.Com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in JD.Com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.15 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

