Exane Derivatives Has $1.38 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock worth $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

