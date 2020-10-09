Exane Derivatives Has $1.51 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 233.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 8.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.1% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 11.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $117.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.57. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

