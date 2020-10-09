Exane Derivatives Invests $1.11 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $200.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $200.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.