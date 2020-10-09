Exane Derivatives Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $248,565,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.63.

ADBE opened at $490.84 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,630.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

