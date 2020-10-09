Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

