Exane Derivatives Lowers Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 32,748 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 218,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 421,794 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.65.

STX opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.