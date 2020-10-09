Exane Derivatives Purchases 13,820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 278.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 8,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 189,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

