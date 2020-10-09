Exane Derivatives Purchases 15,803 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 92,958.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,380.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,635. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.90.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

