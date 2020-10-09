Exane Derivatives Purchases 683 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.40.

Shares of EQIX opened at $824.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $835.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $766.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $710.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

