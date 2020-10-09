Exane Derivatives Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 96.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 85,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -616.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

